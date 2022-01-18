(Rochester, MN) -- Officials at the Mayo Clinic are supporting the new mask mandate in the city of Rochester.
Executive Dean for practice Doctor Amy Williams said in a statement, "Mayo Clinic appreciates the Declaration of Local Emergency requiring masking in indoor spaces in Rochester to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 during this surge." Williams also says "we have seen from prior waves of COVID-19 that masking correlates with the decreased transmission." She's also urging everyone to get vaccinated and boosted to prevent severe illness. Rochester's mask requirement is in effect through February 7th or when COVID cases decline significantly.