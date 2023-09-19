(Undated)--A suspect of an ax attack in northern Minnesota reportedly seriously injured a K-9 dog. The Cass County Sheriff's Office was called over the weekend to Wilkinson Township south of Cass Lake. According to the report, a 27-year-old man had allegedly attacked two people with an ax. The suspect fled the scene, but police were able to locate and arrest him. While police attempted to put him in custody, the suspect reportedly injured a K-9 dog name Ryker with a metal pipe. Ryker was taken to the local vet in critical condition.
Man is arrested for attacking people with an ax and injuring K-9 dog
