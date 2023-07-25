School Bus

(Ogilvie, MN)  --  A man is recovering in the hospital after he was hit by a school bus the Ogilvie Raceway. The incident happened over the weekend at a school bus racing event, when one bus left the race track and struck 19-year-old Jordan Fischer. He received first aid at the raceway before was airlifted to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, and he is expected to be released some time this week. Fischer's condition is currently "listed as fair and stable", and local racing groups have donated money to help with his medical bills.