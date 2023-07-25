(Ogilvie, MN) -- A man is recovering in the hospital after he was hit by a school bus the Ogilvie Raceway. The incident happened over the weekend at a school bus racing event, when one bus left the race track and struck 19-year-old Jordan Fischer. He received first aid at the raceway before was airlifted to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, and he is expected to be released some time this week. Fischer's condition is currently "listed as fair and stable", and local racing groups have donated money to help with his medical bills.
Trending Articles
Articles
- President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Minnesota
- This Is the Best Place to Retire in Minnesota
- Man dies in crash in west central Minnesota
- State fines farmers co-op for air quality violations
- One person is killed in crash in Otter Tail County
- This Is the Best Place to Retire in South Dakota
- This Is the Best Place to Retire in North Dakota
- Missing teen is reported in west central Minnesota, authorities ask for help
- Woman is found dead following standoff near Perham
- Summer Sounds by Brophy a huge success on Tuesday night