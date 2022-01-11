(Anoka, MN) -- A Champlin man caught with more than one million dollars' worth of THC vape cartridges is facing four to six years in prison.
An Anoka County jury found 25-year-old Valentin Andonii guilty on felony counts of first-degree possession and sale of a controlled substance. The 76-thousand illegal vape cartridges seized from a home in Coon Rapids in 2019 had an estimated street value of more than three million dollars. Authorities are also seized 144-thousand dollars. Andonii's sentencing hearing is March 25th.