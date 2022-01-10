(Minneapolis, MN) -- Authorities in Hennepin County have charged a 23-year-old Lino Lakes man with kidnapping and assaulting a second man.
Brooklyn Park police officers say they found the victim covered in blood December 21st. He told them he had been held captive. He said he had driven two women to a Brooklyn Park home the day before. They asked him to come inside and when he did, he says Jose Angel Chapa-Aguilera held a gun to his head. The man says he was burned with a heated knife, beaten with a pipe for about two hours, and jammed into a crawl space where he was kept overnight before he managed to get free.