(Minneapolis, MN) -- Lawyers for the man accused of killing a baseball coach in a road rage incident last summer have filed a motion for dismissal.
Jamal Smith is charged with first-degree murder. He’s accused of shooting youth coach Jay Boughton last July on Highway 169 in Plymouth. The Star Tribune reports the attorney for Smith alleges there was perjured testimony given to a grand jury and evidence that raises questions about whether Smith was the actual shooter wasn’t presented. A hearing on the motions has been set for March 4th.