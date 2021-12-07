(Saint Paul, MN) -- A continued budget surplus is expected today (Tuesday) when Minnesota Management and Budget releases the latest state economic forecast.
Fiscal year 2021 revenues came in two-point-six-billion dollars over the February budget forecast in July. Business groups want lawmakers to ease their burden of replenishing the state's COVID-delated Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. GOP Representative Rod Hamilton of Mountain Lake says that makes sense because Minnesota still has more than a billion dollars in federal American Rescue Plan funding. DFL Representative Mohamud Noor of Minneapolis says they still need to distribute 250 million dollars in COVID bonuses to front-line workers.