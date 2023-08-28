(St. Paul, MN)--Cooler temperatures may have helped the Minnesota State set a new single-day record for attendance last week. Nearly 165,000 people went to the fair on Friday, setting a new record for second-day attendance. Officials say it was a nice bounce-back from opening day on Thursday, which was down about 15,000 visitors compared to last year. Organizers noted that the first day of the fair has typically had the lowest attendance and that the extreme heat felt across much of the state may have kept people from coming on Thursday.
On Saturday, officials say 212,850 went through the turnstiles which was just sky of a record.
The numbers from Sunday have not been released at last check, but it was reported to have been a great day as well.