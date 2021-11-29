(Minneapolis, MN) -- Jury selection begins Tuesday in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter.
Potter faces second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. The defense contends Potter mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser during a traffic stop. Hamline University legal analyst David Schultz says whether Potter made an "honest mistake" doesn't really have legal bearing. Schultz still contends the prosecution will have to show that Potter acted negligently or recklessly in causing Wright's death.