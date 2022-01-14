(Anoka, MN) -- A judge has granted a temporary restraining order to keep a Minnesota hospital from removing a COVID-19 patient from life support.
The move by Anoka County Judge Jennifer Stanfield stops doctors at Mercy Hospital from taking Scott Quiner off a ventilator. The order was issued after Quiner’s wife told the court she “vehemently” disagreed with the doctors’ decision. Scott Quiner had been transferred to the hospital’s ICU November 6th. His wife says she is trying to find a new hospital to treat her husband but she needs more time.