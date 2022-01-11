(Virginia, MN) -- A 49-year-old Iron Range police officer and chaplain will be sentenced next month for firing a shot from his service weapon into the ground during a confrontation.
Kevin P. Greene was found guilty last Thursday on a felony charge of reckless discharge of a firearm. 52-year-old Thomas Carvelli Junior said he had parked his car September 23rd, 2020, intending to go onto state property to take part in Aurora’s city deer hunt. He says Greene grabbed him by the neck, then fired a shot into the ground when Carvelli pushed him off. Greene acknowledged he had been drinking before the incident.