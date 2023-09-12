(Breezy Point, MN--A community is joining together to support the family who was killed in a murder-suicide at Breezy Point. Family friend Lindsay Erickson started a GoFundMe page this weekend for Melanie Jansen and her daughter Hannah Nicole Parmenter. Police say the women were found shot to death at Whitebirch Resort in Breezy Point. Investigators say Jansen's partner Michael Toner killed the women before taking his own life. Jansen's 28-year-old son reportedly found the bodies.
Erickson says that those who knew Melanie and Hannah described them as kind, generous and genuine and the funds will go towards funeral costs.