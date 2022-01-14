(Edina, MN) -- Former Vikings player Robert Blanton says he saw a parent thrown to the ground outside the preschool he owns in Edina -- so he ran outside to help.
Blanton says attacking a parent who’s at a preschool to pick up her child is “one of more sick things you can do.” Blanton says he separated the attacker from the victim, then a second man jumped in her car and tried to run Blanton down. Eventually, the two would-be carjackers ran off, but they did take the woman’s car keys. No arrests have been reported yet.