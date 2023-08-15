(Northfield, MN)--A former St. Olaf College student accused of plotting an attack has filed a motion to have his charges dismissed. Police say 21-year-old Waylon Kurts had conspired with another man to commit the attack, and authorities reportedly recovered ammo boxes, gun magazines, and a hand-drawn map of a school building from Kurts. However, the former student's attorney says there's no evidence of conspiracy, and the two simply have an interest in firearms and other related topics.
Based on this, the attorney says the charges against Kurts should be thrown out. A hearing on the motion is scheduled for December 1st.