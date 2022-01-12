(Tintah, MN) -- Flags are flying at half-staff across the state today (Wednesday) in honor and remembrance of a fallen firefighter from Tintah in far western Minnesota.
42-year-old Timothy Kath died from COVID complications in a Fargo hospital on New Year's Eve. Kath's funeral is at 10:30 morning across the border in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Kath served 16-and-a-half years in the Tintah Fire Department. His GoFundMe page says Tim leaves behind a wife and ten children. The proclamation says, "the State of Minnesota recognizes Firefighter Kath for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community.”