(Saint Joseph, MN) -- Flags are flying at half-staff on state buildings in Minnesota today (Tuesday) in honor and remembrance of a fallen Saint Joseph volunteer firefighter.
Saint Joseph Fire Captain Andy Loso died November 23rd from an illness he got in the line of duty. The proclamation from Governor Walz says Captain Loso dedicated nearly 20 years of service to the Saint Joseph Fire Department. The funeral for 42-year-old Loso is this afternoon Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife and three children. Walz is encouraging Minnesota families and businesses to lower their flags half-staff to remember first responders who died in the line of duty.