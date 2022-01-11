(Duluth, MN) -- The old Seaway Hotel building is a total loss after a major fire Monday in Duluth's Lincoln Park Craft District.
Duluth fire crews battled the flames for more than seven hours in the sub-zero cold with 35-below wind chills part of the time. No word on the cause, but Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj says they've had a problem with squatters in the condemned building. He warns that it's dangerous to have people in vacant buildings trying to stay warm. An accidental fire there last month left a homeless woman injured.