(Saint Paul, MN) -- The state's largest teachers union supports Governor Tim Walz's 212-million-dollar plan to prioritize mental health and the well-being of the state's students.
Education Minnesota President Denise Specht says, "the one thing that I'm hearing all over the state is the need for mental health supports, you know we needed mental health support professionals even before the pandemic." Specht says the lack of mental health resources for children has always been a problem, but now it’s a crisis. The governor's five-point-one-billion-dollar student and family funding proposal would also expand pre-kindergarten throughout the state for 23-thousand kids.