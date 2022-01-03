(Duluth, MN) -- A 41-year-old Duluth man has been charged with driving while intoxicated after authorities say he hit almost a dozen vehicles.
Officers responded when people started calling in reports about a driver hitting several parked cars while driving recklessly. The suspect ditched his car when officers arrived and tried to run away. He was caught near Redeemer Lutheran Church and taken into custody. Police say he faces 11 pending charges for hit-and-run, DWI, and possession of a controlled substance. His name hasn’t been released.