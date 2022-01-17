(Duluth, MN) -- The Duluth Fire Department reports a 56-percent increase in water emergency calls during 2021.
The department issued 13 warnings about a high risk of rip currents and three of the rescues came on those dates when people ignored the warnings. There were a total of 39 emergency cases last year. A department spokesperson says people equate big waves to rip currents, but some of the worst days for water rescues have come on 90-degree days with flat water conditions. The department is considering the addition of new equipment and added training to be ready in the future.