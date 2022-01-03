(Duluth, MN) -- The Best Bread bakery in Duluth is expanding in response to significant business growth.
The company says it is opening a second location in Duluth. Officials say they realized their sales weren’t slowing down during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Workers have been added and to be able to pay for them the company decided it needed a bigger location. Best Bread is holding a fundraiser to help it pay for the move. So far, about 20 thousand dollars of the 50-thousand-dollar goal has been raised.