(Bemidji, MN) -- Thirty dogs living in filthy conditions inside a Bemidji home have been rescued. Police discovered the dogs while responding to a report of animal mistreatment. Authorities discovered many dogs and puppies crammed into small makeshift cages, and said the interior of the house was so contaminated by animal waste that it burned the eyes and throats of responding officers. The home's occupant, 63-year-old Virginia Bellino is being charged with multiple animal mistreatment and neglect charges. She's been summoned to appear in court at a later date.
