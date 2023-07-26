Rori Chang holds microchip information after getting her dog Ava microchipped at the Maricopa Country Animal Care & Control facility Friday, June 30, 2023, in Phoenix. Most of the U.S. may be looking forward to July Fourth celebrations for dazzling displays of fireworks or setting off firecrackers and poppers with their neighbors. Those with furry, four-legged family members — maybe not so much. They're searching for solutions to the Fourth of July anxiety that fireworks bring.