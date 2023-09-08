(St. Paul, MN--The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hoping the drought affecting parts of the state will not have a big impact on this year's fall colors. The agency has begun sharing updates on the change in leaf color across the state through its online Fall Color Finder. DNR staffers update the page every Wednesday to enable Minnesotans to plan trips to find the most vibrant fall colors. This week's color map shows leaves beginning to change slightly in the northwest and western parts of the state. The peak of the fall color change is expected later this month and into mid-October.
Locally in Douglas County, the guide shows that fall colors are at 0% to 10% of their peak colors.