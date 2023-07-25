(Mille Lacs, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is expanding the slot limit for harvesting walleye on Lake Mille Lacs. MNN's Ashley Walker has more:
The DNR is opening the slot to one fish between 20-23 inches, or one longer than 28 inches. The previous limit was one walleye between 21-23 inches or one walleye over 28 inches. The changes stem from a lower catch rate this summer, abundant forage fish, and a strong 14-inch walleye class. The DNR says the increased slot limit will give anglers a better chance at harvesting a fish. The slot changes go into effect on August 1st. The upcoming winter regulations will be announced in November.