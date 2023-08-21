(Grace Township, MN)--One member of the national champion Gustavus Adolphus College women's hockey team is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Grace Township in west central Minnesota. The collision involving an SUV and a minivan happened yesterday afternoon near the corner of Highway 40 and Highway 29 in Chippewa County.
The deceased is identified as Jori Lynn Jones of Little Canada. Officials say three of her teammates suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the minivan was also injured but is expected to recover.