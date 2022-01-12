(Minneapolis, MN) -- A criminal defense attorney from Woodbury will spend six months in the Hennepin County workhouse for taking her client’s money.
46-year-old Kristi McNeilly was convicted last October of swindling the victim out of 15 thousand dollars. McNeilly was representing a 53-year-old man and his 39-year-old roommate after the Southwest Hennepin Drug Task Force raided their residence and found drugs in a safe. Prosecutors told the court McNeilly used money from her client to pay her mortgage, credit cards, and other personal spending.