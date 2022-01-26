(Washington, DC) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is awarding the Dakota County Sheriff's Office a 170-thousand-dollar grant for body-worn cameras.
Congresswoman Angie Craig says she worked closely with Sheriff Tim Leslie and advocated for Dakota County's application. Craig said in a statement, “I will continue working to ensure that Minnesota law enforcement agencies receive the support they deserve to continue reducing crime and protecting public safety.” Sheriff Leslie says the new body-worn cameras will allow for safer and more secure communities.