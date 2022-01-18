(Albert Lea, MN) -- A 32-year-old counselor and girls basketball coach is facing charges for the alleged sexual assault of a female student.
Richard John Polley was charged Friday during an appearance in Freeborn County District Court. Prosecutors say he engaged in sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl at his home. The victim says she was at a friend’s house January 8th when Polley told her to “swing by and say hi.” She says that’s when she was sexually assaulted. A news release from the Albert Lea Area School District says Polley has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.