(Washington, DC) -- Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber is officially seeking a third term in the U.S. House this fall.
The Republican from Hermantown said in a campaign video that he's running for re-election "because northern Minnesota needs a voice in Washington who will champion our causes built on the foundation of our values and beliefs." Minnesota's 8th District could look a bit different under the new redistricting maps in November. DFL Party chair Ken Martin accuses Congressman Stauber of taking credit for federal airport grants in his district that were funded by the bipartisan infrastructure bill he voted against in November.