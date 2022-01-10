(Minneapolis, MN) -- The charges are piling up against a 52-year-old man accused of ramming his car into a Minneapolis fire station.
The incident happened Thursday at Fire Station 8. Shawn Coates is charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault, one count of threats of violence, and one count of third-degree property damage. Firefighters say a woman rushed up to the station at about 7:15 p.m. asking for help. Shortly after she was taken inside Coates showed up and refused to leave. He apparently tried to hit a fire captain with his vehicle but hit the fire station instead. When he got out to attack the captain another firefighter tackled Coates to the ground. He was held for police.