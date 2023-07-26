NYC App Delivery Wage

(Minneapolis, MN)  -- If you have ever ordered an Uber or Lyft while visiting Minneapolis, you may want to know… Policy changes may be just around the corner for rideshare drivers in Minneapolis. The 'Fair Drives, Safe Rides' policy would create a minimum wage for Uber and Lyft drivers, guarantee receipts detailing charges for rides, and would establish clearer driver deactivation policies, along with other changes. The changes have seen support among city council members, and the Business, Inspections, Housing & Zoning committee has approved a public meeting for the proposed policy. Cities like Seattle and New York City have passed similar policies.