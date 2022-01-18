(Carlton, MN) -- The Carlton County Sheriff's Office is celebrating the retirement of K9 Deputy Roman.
Sergeant Tory Cawcutt and Roman have been partners for seven years. Deputies say Roman has been deployed more than 300 hundred times and assisted in 60 arrests including the apprehensions of three murder suspects. The pair seized more than three-and-a-half pounds of meth, a half-ounce of cocaine, four pounds of marijuana, and 14 grams of opiates. Cawcutt and Roman have been recognized with several awards. Sergeant Cawcutt will be the new K9 supervisor and help with the search for a new police dog, handler, and partner.