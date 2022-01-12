(Brooklyn Park, MN) -- Brooklyn Park police are investigating some racist graffiti that was spray-painted on a man’s car.
The victim told investigators he was dining at a local restaurant last week when someone vandalized his car, smashed out a window, and stole an estimated seven thousand dollars worth of camera equipment. The words “China Virus” were written on the side of the car even though the victim isn’t Chinese. Police are said to be looking at video surveillance in an effort to track down the offenders.