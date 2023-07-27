(Minnesota) -- Jumping into the lake to cool down this summer is an easy fix to the sweltering heat, both for humans and their pets. But Dr. Kristi Flynn at the University of Minnesota warns pet owners should be on the lookout for blue-green algae in order to keep their pets happy and healthy in the water.
“Even dogs going in and licking, you know, drinking a little bit of water or licking water off their fur that has that algae in it can be extremely toxic and even fatal.”
Flynn says if there’s any worry about blue-green algae in the water, skip the lake, as it’s better to be safe than sorry. She also recommends investigating the area before letting your pet swim and thinking about investing in a life jacket for your pet.