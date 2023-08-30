(Walker, MN)--Law enforcement is asking for help locating a woman reported missing in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Amanda Gould was last seen on Monday in Shingobee Township, which is just south of Walker. Gould was on foot and was wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans at the time she went missing. Investigators say she has blond hair with green highlights and has unicorn and dragon tattoos on her arms.
If you have seen Amanda, you are being asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff's Office.