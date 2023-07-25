(Redwood Falls, MN) -- 07/24/23 - An educational opportunity for farm and ranch women and their families that is a reunion, of sorts! University of Minnesota Extension invites the public and past participants to the 20-year anniversary celebration of Annie’s Project at Farmfest on the morning of August 3. Part of the Women in Ag Day at Farmfest will include a panel of farmer/producer Annie’s participants, networking time and a continental breakfast. A keynote presentation will be provided by the co-director of national Annie’s Project, Doris Mold, in conjunction with the Farmfest Woman of the Year awards. Be a part of celebrating women in agriculture!
The event will be held at Minnesota Farmfest, 28366 County Highway 13, Morgan, Minnesota at the Morton Building Booth 422. A special discounted rate is available for Farmfest tickets ahead of time by using the code ANNIESPROJECT on the credit card page when checking out for $2 off admission on the Farmfest website. For more information about the agenda, registration and hotel room blocks follow this link: https://z.umn.edu/Annies20.
Annie’s Project involves women learning together about the business side of their farming operation. Women who participate find a place of camaraderie, care and understanding. Farming can be an insolating world, making women feel like they are on an island by themselves. This event provides an opportunity for participants and people involved in any Annie’s Project group in Minnesota or neighboring states over the past 20 years to come together. Also invited are family members, past speakers and facilitators, as well as sponsors and partners. Bring your family, reach out to other group members or speakers to make plans, or consider making a girl’s trip to attend the celebration!
For the past 20 years, Annie's Project has empowered farm and ranch women in their ag business skills including business planning, goal setting, cash & crop share leases, financial documents, types of insurance, human resource issues, estate planning and more.
Many agencies and organizations have offered valuable resources, support, leadership, and education through the years including U of M Extension, Minnesota Farm Service Agency, Compeer, Ag Country, SWCDs statewide, bankers, crop insurance agents, and many more.