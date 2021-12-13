(Undated) -- Over 80 workers responsible for clearing and maintaining runways at airports in the Twin Cities Metro voted to strike on Sunday.
The group includes workers at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. A reported 95-percent of the union workers approved the strike as they ask for higher wages and other concessions they say are in line with other airport union groups. The Metropolitan Airports Commission said it continues to negotiate with the workers in good faith. Mediation is scheduled to begin December 28th.