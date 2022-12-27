(Undated)--The National Weather Service has released some of the snowfall totals from Sunday into early Monday across the state. Officials say that 1.5 to 4 inches was common across much of Minnesota. More snow is possible for later on this week.
...SNOWFALL REPORTS... Location Amount ...Minnesota... ...Blue Earth County... Mankato 0.6 N 3.0 in Mankato 1.3 SW 2.9 in Lake Crystal 4.9 N 2.2 in ...Brown County... Sveadahl 5NNW 2.6 in Springfield 1NW 2.5 in New Ulm 2.1 in ...Carver County... Carver 1W 1.7 in Watertown 0.5 NNW 1.2 in ...Chippewa County... Montevideo 0.4 SSW 4.3 in ...Dakota County... Lakeville 2.7 NNW 2.0 in Northfield 2NE 1.4 in ...Douglas County... Farwell 5N 1.5 in ...Faribault County... Blue Earth 1S 3.1 in Blue Earth 0.6 ESE 3.0 in Winnebago 3.0 in ...Freeborn County... Hollandale 3.3 W 3.0 in Albert Lea 1WSW 2.0 in ...Goodhue County... Dennison 2.0 NNE 1.4 in ...Kandiyohi County... Prinsburg 0.1 WNW 4.2 in Willmar 5N 2.5 in ...Le Sueur County... Saint Peter 1.6 SSE 4.2 in Le Center 5NNW 3.7 in New Prague 1.0 S 2.0 in New Prague 0.5 SE 1.8 in ...Martin County... Fairmont 0.7 E 2.8 in ...McLeod County... Glencoe 0.3 WSW 2.0 in Silver Lake 1NNW 1.9 in 2 WNW Hutchinson 1.8 in Hutchinson 5N 1.5 in ...Meeker County... Dassel 0.4 S 2.2 in Litchfield 11.6 SSW 2.1 in ...Nicollet County... New Ulm 3SE 3.0 in St. Peter 6WSW 3.0 in North Mankato 0.8 SSW 3.0 in North Mankato 0.5 SE 2.6 in ...Redwood County... Belview 0.3 S 2.6 in ...Renville County... Danube 2WNW 2.2 in ...Rice County... Waterville 5.0 NE 2.3 in Montgomery 3ENE 2.0 in Faribault 1.6 S 2.0 in Dundas 0.4 SW 1.6 in Faribault 1.5 in Northfield 0.6 ESE 1.5 in ...Scott County... New Prague 1.0 NNW 3.5 in 6 N Veseli 2.0 in Elko New Market 1.2 W 1.7 in Jordan 1SSW 1.5 in Shakopee 6.3 SW 1.0 in Prior Lake 1.3 NNE 1.0 in ...Sibley County... Winthrop 2.5 in ...Stearns County... Paynesville 1SSW 1.5 in Belgrade 0.4 WNW 1.4 in Kimball 3N 1.3 in ...Steele County... Ellendale 0.3 SW 3.6 in Owatonna 1.0 ENE 2.2 in Owatonna 1.6 E 2.2 in Owatonna 0.8 E 2.1 in Owatonna 2.0 in ...Stevens County... Morris 1.1 WNW 2.2 in ...Todd County... Osakis 2.5 SE 1.5 in ...Waseca County... Waseca 1NNE 2.7 in