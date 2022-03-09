(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota State Sen. Torrey Westrom, R-Elbow Lake, has announced that he is seeking re-election in Senate District 12. The announcement came after a five-member panel of judges released the new legislative district maps that go into effect for the upcoming election.
Westrom says “as the current Senate Agriculture and Rural Development Committee chairman, I look forward to continuing to represent the great people in western and central Minnesota and be their champion in the Minnesota State Senate. With the new district lines, I am actively evaluating with family and community members on how to best be that strong voice for agriculture and our traditional conservative values in St. Paul. As a life-long Republican, it is a tremendous honor serving our community. Stay tuned for imminent, detailed news on our re-election campaign."
Senator Westrom has been the representative for Senate District 12 in the Minnesota Senate since 2012.