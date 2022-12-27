(Roseville, MN)--Officials with the Twin Cities Salvation Army say the organization is "significantly behind" its 2022 Christmas fundraising goal. The organization says it is short of its two-million dollar goal by one-point-eight million dollars. The year-end campaign amounts to more than 60-percent of the group's annual revenue. Its one million dollar donation matching campaign ends Saturday.
Salvation Army "significantly behind" fundraising goal
