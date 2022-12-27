Salvation Army dealing with donations way down this year

(Courtesy: Salvation Army)

(Roseville, MN)--Officials with the Twin Cities Salvation Army say the organization is "significantly behind" its 2022 Christmas fundraising goal.  The organization says it is short of its two-million dollar goal by one-point-eight million dollars.  The year-end campaign amounts to more than 60-percent of the group's annual revenue.  Its one million dollar donation matching campaign ends Saturday.

