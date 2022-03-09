(St. Paul, MN)--Veteran State Representative Paul Anderson (R-Starbuck) has announced that he intends to file for re-election to the Minnesota House of Representatives. This fall's election marks the first time voters will cast their ballots in new districts following the redistricting of our state's congressional and legislative districts.
The district Anderson currently serves, 12B, underwent significant changes because of population shifts in the past ten years. Three new counties were added including Big Stone, Stevens, and Swift, while areas of Douglas and Stearns counties were removed. The new district will be known as 12A.
"I look forward to meeting folks from the new counties," Anderson said. "With their strong reliance on agriculture, they fit well with the rest of the district. The new District 12A also has a campus of the University of Minnesota, two ethanol plants, other manufacturing and many small businesses, in addition to a strong tourism base."
Anderson currently serves as the lead Republican on the Agriculture Policy and Finance Committee, as well as the Property Tax Division and the Legacy Committee. He and his wife, Faith, live on their family farm between Glenwood and Starbuck. They have three grown children and five grandchildren.