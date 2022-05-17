(Chanhassan, MN)--The National Weather Service says that the heaviest rain today (Tuesday) will fall across southwest and south central Minnesota. They say too that on Wednesday, thunderstorm chances will be best north of I-94 in both Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Officials at the NWS say that Thursday "brings the next chance for more widespread precipitation, with a threat for severe weather in the afternoon and evening" hours. The Storm Predication Center says that there will be a slight risk of severe weather across portions of southern and eastern Minnesota. There will also be a marginal risk for Alexandria, Morris, Fergus Falls, and area north.
Friday it is expected to dry out, but cools down with below normal temperatures expected for the weekend.
