(Moorhead, MN) -- The parents of two Moorhead teens killed in an I-94 crash in Otter Tail County in 2015 while headed to a basketball tournament are appealing, after a judge dismissed their lawsuit in federal court.
Ray and Kathie Kvalvog (KWAL-vog) sued, claiming there was a conflict of interest with Park Christian School and a Minnesota State Patrol sergeant who investigated the crash. Zachary Kvalvog was driving his father’s pickup with his younger brother Connor and two teammates as passengers, when they crashed near Dalton. Both brothers were killed, and the teammates survived.
The State Patrol investigation found that Kvalvog was trying to pass a semi that crowded his lane, causing him to swerve, overcorrect and roll.