(Evansville, Minn.) Authorities say one person has been injured in a crash on Monday afternoon near Evansville in Douglas County.
According to the report, a 2021 Ram pickup truck driven by Roger Barth, 58, of Battle Lake, was traveling northbound on Highway 78 in Lund Township when the crash took place. Authorities say he was traveling north of Evansville when he left the roadway and entered the ditch.
Barth was taken to Fergus Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.