(Mahnomen, MN) -- Authorities throughout the area are warning people to stay off the ice as the ice conditions are unsafe. Authorities in Mahnomen County say an A-T-V has been pulled from the ice near Mahnomen. Officials say the four-wheeler sank to the bottom of North Twin Lakes after four people rode it out onto the ice Wednesday. All four riders were able to jump to safety before it sank.
Tri-State Diving says it has also pulled two pickups out of the water this month at Height of Land Lake in Becker County.