DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to attend an open house on Tuesday, March 29, from 3 to 6 p.m., to discuss the second year of construction of the Hwy 29 overpass near Glenwood. The open house will be held in the first floor Community Room at the Pope County Courthouse in Glenwood, located at 130 E. Minnesota Ave.
Residents, business owners, and Glenwood area visitors and commuters are encouraged to attend the public open house. There will be no formal presentation. Please stop in whenever it is convenient.
Starting April 11, Hwy 29 will close near Glenwood as crews begin constructing the new Hwy 29 bridge. In addition to building the overpass, crews will construct a roundabout at the Hwy 29/160th Street intersection. They will also switch traffic to the new alignment of Hwy 55, which was completed in 2021 along with a new roundabout at the Hwy 55/160th Street intersection.
The Hwy 29 overpass will eliminate an “at grade” crossing with the Canadian Pacific railway system and address safety and congestion issues.
For those who would prefer to get information virtually, all upcoming construction information will be available on the project website mndot.gov/d4/projects/glenwoodoverpass. Comments and questions can be submitted via a form on the project website.
Visit the project website for more information about the project and to sign up for project email updates.