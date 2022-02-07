The Minnesota State Patrol is asking the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run just after 7:40 p.m. Sunday https://bit.ly/3J6BVl2. The suspect vehicle is a 2015-2020 silver Mitsubishi Outlander, similar to the one pictured, with front-end and driver’s side damage.
State Patrol dispatchers were able to track the vehicle leave the scene. It made its way North on Century, went westbound on I-94 then exited at Highway 61. Anyone with information is asked to call State Patrol investigators at 651-539-1151.