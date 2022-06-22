Minnesota Department of Commerce

(Courtesy: MN Department of Commerce)

(St. Paul, MN) -- Two of Minnesota’s largest health insurers -- Medica and U-Care -- are seeking roughly a six-percent premium increase for next year. Health-Partners requests just over two percent, while the H-M-O at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota plans about a two percent decrease in premiums, according to proposals released by the state Commerce Department. Consumers can file public comments until July 18th and final rates will be released October First at the latest. State lawmakers this last legislative session extended so-called “reinsurance,” which backers say helps hold down premium increases. Detractors say the state is giving taxpayer dollars to insurance companies while doing little to reduce health care costs.

Tags