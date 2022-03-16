(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Health is urging the F-D-A to end its blood donation policy for gay men. Medical professionals say the policy lacks credible evidence, is discriminatory, and slows blood donation in a time of need. Specifically, the opposition is aimed at the 90-day blood donor referral policy. Health officials say it effectively bans gay men from giving blood at a time the American Red Cross says this country is facing its worst blood shortage in a decade.
Locally, if you would like to donate blood you may go to the American Red Cross website at redcrossblood.org.