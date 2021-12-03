Yoga Borealis held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, December 1 to celebrate the opening of its studio in the upper level of 609 ½ Broadway St. in historic downtown Alexandria.
The yoga studio offers Vinyasa, Slow Flow Vinyasa, Yin, and Gentle Yoga. It also has a retail selection including many woman-made items from the upper Midwest region.
Jen Frohne is the owner/instructor of Yoga Borealis. Frohne’s goal is to help students find grace and acceptance, and to live a life with purpose, peace, and light. You can find her schedule of classes, registration and learn more about Yoga Borealis online at yogaborealismn.com.
